No deal yet in German crisis talks with car industry-source

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Talks between German politicians and carmakers were still continuing on Wednesday, an insider source said, even after the auto industry association VDA said it agreed to cut emissions by updating the software of 5 million diesel cars.

A source close to the negotiations said the talks between several cabinet ministers, regional premiers and auto bosses were still ongoing and had broken into several groups. A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Earlier on Wednesday, the VDA said carmakers will install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent in those cars.