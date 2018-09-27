FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

In reversal, VW agrees to some diesel hardware refits -Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has agreed to fit older diesel vehicles with better catalytic converters, reversing its position and bowing to pressure that has mounted in the three years since an emissions cheating scandal, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday,

VW chief Herbert Diess had promised German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer in a video conference on Wednesday to help pay for hardware refits of older diesel cars, Spiegel Online said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Writing by Madeline Chambers)

