VW denies report it has offered to fully cover costs of diesel hardware retrofits

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Volkswagen on Thursday denied a media report that said the carmaker was prepared to fully cover the costs of diesel hardware retrofits, which would come in at 3,000 euros ($3,426.30) per vehicle.

The spokesman said the report on manager magazin’s website was false, adding that Volkswagen had not made such an offer.

He added that discussions with German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer on this were ongoing. Scheuer was due to make a statement shortly.

