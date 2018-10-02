VW says Germany must ensure all carmakers are on board for diesel retrofits

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said the German government must ensure that all car manufacturers offer hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles, after the car industry raised objections to an agreement by coalition parties on trade-ins and retrofits.

“For retrofits, we assume that the federal government will ensure that all manufacturers take part in such measures,” it said.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday that BMW has refused retrofits, and that Daimler , the maker of Mercedes cars, has said it could consider hardware retrofits but would concentrate on trade-in incentives.