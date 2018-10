BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Wednesday that the city of Mainz, near financial centre Frankfurt, must consider bans of diesel vehicles if alternative measures fail to reduce air pollution sufficiently.

Environmental lobby group DUH had sued the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, home to Mainz, calling for a ban of diesel vehicles in Mainz. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)