February 28, 2018 / 11:25 AM / in 10 hours

German govt tries to sooth driver fears about diesel bans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The German government played down the prospect of bans on heavily polluting diesel cars on Wednesday, a day after a court ruled that cities could implement bans, saying most cities with moderate overshoots of nitrogen oxide (NOx) could avoid them.

“There are different situations in different cities,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert, adding: “We expect that most cities with moderate overshoots will not have to resort to bans.”

He also said a new government would consider the option of introducing blue badges for heavily polluting vehicles.

A transport ministry spokesman said hardware modifications to diesel cars could be very expensive and must bear relation to the value of the vehicle while a justice ministry spokesman said consumers must not pay for carmakers’ failings. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)

