German regional ministry to appeal court ruling on diesel ban in Cologne

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The environment minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said she would appeal a court ruling that demanded the city of Cologne introduce bans on older diesel vehicles in certain areas from April 2019.

NRW Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser said: “It will cause a lot of disruption for the transport infrastructure of the city of Cologne and have a significant impact on residents, commuters and for the whole of Cologne as a business hub.”

She added: “The court did not address the issue of proportionality of such a far-reaching decision and for that reason we will of course file an appeal.”