September 26, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German taxpayers will not finance diesel retrofits - minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Wednesday that his plan to battle air pollution in cities by retrofitting older diesel vehicles would neither use taxpayer money nor money from the car owners.

“My concept is currently based on that there will be no taxpayer money and that the car owners won’t have to pay for it. That means that German car manufacturers would have to build a framework that helps to rebuild trust,” Scheuer told ZDF broadcaster.

Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing Michael Nienaber Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
