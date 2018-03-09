FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

Merkel says court ruling allowing diesel bans was balanced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday a court ruling in February that German cities can ban the most polluting diesel vehicles from their streets was “very balanced” but added that diesel technology was needed until greener ones are developed.

She added: “Of course the automobile industry has a duty to make good on what it neglected in terms of software and to meet its commitments because mistakes have been made.” (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)

