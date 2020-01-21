Germany's 50Hertz absorbed 60% of renewable energy on grid in 2019

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German high-voltage power grid company 50Hertz in 2019 achieved a record 60% of renewable power feed-in on its lines in northeastern Germany, chief executive Stefan Kapferer told Reuters on Tuesday.

“This was 5 points more than in 2018 and our highest result ever,” he said on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. “It is not the end of the process,” Kapferer added, citing technologies and experiences with volatility.

50Hertz, 80%-owned by Belgian transmission system operator Elia, showed that Germany’s target for 65% of renewables by 2030 can be handled by its transport networks, he said.

The 60% figure is a world record for mostly volatile wind electricity, although it is surpassed by countries with a high reliance on hydroelectricity, which is more predictable. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Chris Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Thomas Seythal)