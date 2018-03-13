FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Germany's 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany produced 2.2 million
tonnes of oil in 2017, six percent less than in the previous
year, while natural gas output fell by eight percent to 7.3
billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data
showed on Tuesday.
    German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil
Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE
 and Engie E&P Deutschland.
    BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at
home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
    BVEG member firms had a turnover of 1.7 billion euros ($2.1
billion) in Germany last year, the same as in 2016, it said in
its annual report.
    German gas producers have been trying to keep up production
but the government passed a law in 2016 imposing heavy limits on
novel fracking technology that could potentially have helped
access untapped shale gas reserves.
    Germany sourced 7.1 percent of its gas demand from domestic
sources last year, down from 8 percent in 2016, while importing
the rest, the report showed.  
    Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry:
 Gas production                    2017          2016
          Gas production       26.9 bcm      27.5 bcm
     of which indigenous        7.3 bcm       7.9 bcm
                  abroad       19.6 bcm      19.6 bcm
 Oil production                10 mln T    10.5 mln T
            - indigenous      2.2 mln T     2.4 mln T
                - abroad      7.8 mln T     8.1 mln T
 Exploration taxes paid       250 mln €     220 mln €
 Domestic reserves                       
                   - gas       58.9 bcm      68.0 bcm
                   - oil       28.3 bcm      33.8 bcm
 Estimated gas reserves*       58.9 bcm      65.7 bcm
 Estimated oil reserves*     28.3 mln T    31.7 mln T
 Employees                        8,385         8,655
 * secure and probable reserves numbers combined

($1 = 0.8111 euros)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)
