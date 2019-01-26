Coal compromise would secure German energy supply-Altmaier tells paper

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A compromise hammered out early Saturday by a government-appointed commission would provide a secure energy supply while allowing Germany to meet its climate change target for 2030, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a German newspaper.

Altmaier told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the German government would “carefully and constructively” examine the proposals, which call for Germany to shut down all coal-fired power plants in Germany by 2038 at the latest.

He called Germany’s plans to exit coal production “one of the most challenging transformational processes in the last decades”. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christoph Steitz)