BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that he would present a law in autumn to speed up the expansion of the power grid and it should then quickly be put to the cabinet.

Altmaier said that he would, by Sept. 20, invite the economy ministers from the federal states to a summit to discuss the acceleration of grid expansion. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Michael Nienaber)