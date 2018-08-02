FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

E.ON's German energy retail unit says it added 50,000 clients in H1

Vera Eckert, Tom Käckenhoff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON said it added more than 50,000 retail electricity and gas customers in the first half of 2018 as a strategy aimed at wooing households into buying additional services paid off.

“Customer expectations are changing,” said Victoria Ossadnik, head of Munich-based sales firm E.ON Energie Deutschland.

“We do not just supply power and gas, but products that offer additional value to make the home intelligent and ready for decentralised energy supply,” she said in an interview.

E.ON Energie, with six million existing customers, is among the biggest players in a retail market counting 40 million end distribution accounts and around 1,280 players in power and 970 in gas. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Arno Schuetze)

