EWE aims to conclude search for new shareholder in H2

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German regional utility EWE hopes to complete a process to sell a 26 percent minority stake during the second half of the year, its chief executive said, adding the group was also open to foreign investors in its search.

“What is important is that any new investor must be long-term and support the group’s value and strategy,” Stefan Dohler told Reuters at an energy conference in Berlin.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the stake could be valued at up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), with potential bidders including a consortium of infrastructure investor Macquarie and Allianz.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)