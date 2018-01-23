Fortum CEO says happy with amount of shares in Uniper received so far

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Finland’s Fortum said on Tuesday he was happy with the 46.93 percent stake it had received in German utility Uniper in response to its 8.05 billion euro ($9.86 billion) takeover offer.

“I am perfectly happy to buy the shares that have been handed to us,” Pekka Lundmark said in reply to a question during an industry conference in Berlin.

Lundmark also said there was no need for separate deals with activist shareholders in Uniper and that he expected Uniper to remain an independent group at least over the next two to three years. ($1 = 0.8163 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, editing by Douglas Busvine)