German cabinet agrees on national strategy for building hydrogen economy - sources

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet on Wednesday passed a national hydrogen (H2) strategy to help decarbonise the economy and cut CO2 use once coal and nuclear generation is phased out in the coming years and its industry must turn green, government sources said.

As previously expected, the government proposes that Germany build electrolysis capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 and 10,000 MW by 2040 to produce the new fuel.

Electrolysis is a carbon-free process - if powered by renewable electricity - to extract “green” hydrogen from water.

The German government’s economic stimulus package for the economy - announced last week - included 9 billion euros ($10.22 billion) for the build-up, including 2 billion for international partnerships to source it. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert Editing by Michelle Martin)