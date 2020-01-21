Energy
January 21, 2020 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Orsted CEO favours small deals over big M&A

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted, the world’s largest operator of offshore wind parks, plans to steer clear of super-sized takeovers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, opting instead for a string of small deals as a strategy to grow.

“I’m fundamentally convinced that you de-risk your M&A strategy by not overstretching it,” Henrik Poulsen told Reuters during the annual Handelsblatt energy summit in Berlin.

“I’d rather make a series of small acquisitions than one big bang where we could stumble,” Poulsen said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Thomas Seythal)

