German utilities' plans for new capacity

    FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - The table below details the building plans of Germany's power
plant owners and operators, based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and
presented at the annual Hannover industrial fair on Monday.
    BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said it knew of 64 units being
planned, but only 10 plants were under construction, including 600 megawatts (MW) of gas plant
capacity.             
    It asked for incentives for gas-fired and pumped storage plants that have become
unprofitable under current legislative and market conditions.
    BDEW members have cast doubts on the plans for many projects as the market was unprofitable
for years and has only just come closer to prices justifying new building activity.       
    For simplicity, this table shows only projects above 200 MW. A handful of smaller offshore
wind and small gas-to-power plants at Kiel, Mainz and Wolfsburg are not listed, although they
count towards the total numbers presented by BDEW.
    
OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE     CAPACITY (MW)    EXPECTED
                                                                               START DATE/STATUS
Trianel/EWE             Borkum 2              offshore wind     200             2019*
Orsted                  Borkum Riffgrund 2    offshore wind     450             2019*
Northland Power Inc.    Deutsche Bucht        offshore wind     269             2019*
EnBW                    Hohe See              offshore wind     497             2019*
Uniper                  Datteln 4             hard coal       1,052             2020*
Vattenfall              Marzahn/Berlin        gas               260             2020*
Ulm utility             Leipheim airport      gas               680             2022**
STEAG                   Herne 6               gas               400             2022***
Innogy                  Kaskasi               offshore wind     325             2022**
Orsted                  Borkum Riffgrund West2offshore wind     240             2024**
Orsted (ex-Dong)        OWP West              offshore wind     240             2024**
KNK Wind                Arcadis Ost 1         offshore wind     348             2025**
Orsted                  Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind     420             2025**
Iberdrola               Baltic Eagle          offshore wind     476             2025**
EnBW                    He dreiht             offshore wind     ca. 900         2025**
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 6S      gas               465             no date**
WPD                     Kaikas                offshore wind     max. 664        no date**
Vattenfall              Klingenberg/Berlin    gas               300             no date**
E.ON Clim / Ren         Delta Nordsee 1       offshore wind     288             no date**
E.ON clim / Ren         Delta Nordsee 2       offshore wind     192             not date**
Northland Power Inc.
    Innogy              Nordsee Two           offshore wind     ca. 300         no date**
Northland Power Inc./
    Innogy              Nordsee Three         offshore wind     ca. 360         no date**
Orsted                  Noerdlicher Grund     offshore wind     384             no date**
Orsted                  N. Grund Teil Sandbankoffshore wind     180             no date**
STEAG                   Leverkusen            gas               570             no date***
Donaukraftwerk
    Jochenstein         Jochenstein/Riedl     pumped storage    300             no date***
Mainz utility           Heimbach              pumped storage    300             no date***
Trianel                 Krefeld/Uerdingen     gas               max. 1,200      no date***
Dow Chemicals           Stade                 hard coal/biomass/
                                                hydrogen        1,000           no date***
RWE Power               Gersteinwerk
                        Werne-Stockum         gas               max. 1,300      no date***
PQ Energy               Griesheim             gas               ca. 500         no date***
        
PROJECTS PURELY AT PLANNING STAGE
PQ Energy               Gundelfingen          gas (grid support)600             2021
EnBW                    Marbach               gas (grid support)300             2022
Uniper                  Irsching              gas (grid support)300             2022
Volkswagen AG           HKW West Wolfsburg    gas               288             2022
RWE Power/KGG           Gundremmingen         gas               no entry        no date
Trianel                 Karlsruhe/Oberrhein   gas               max. 1,200      no date
EnBW                    Forbach (extension)   pumped st         270             no date

.................................................

*   under construction
**  approval obtained
*** approval being sought

