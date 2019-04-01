German utilities' plans for new capacity

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant owners and operators, based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hannover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said it knew of 64 units being planned, but only 10 plants were under construction, including 600 megawatts (MW) of gas plant capacity. It asked for incentives for gas-fired and pumped storage plants that have become unprofitable under current legislative and market conditions. BDEW members have cast doubts on the plans for many projects as the market was unprofitable for years and has only just come closer to prices justifying new building activity. For simplicity, this table shows only projects above 200 MW. A handful of smaller offshore wind and small gas-to-power plants at Kiel, Mainz and Wolfsburg are not listed, although they count towards the total numbers presented by BDEW. OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE/STATUS Trianel/EWE Borkum 2 offshore wind 200 2019* Orsted Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 450 2019* Northland Power Inc. Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 269 2019* EnBW Hohe See offshore wind 497 2019* Uniper Datteln 4 hard coal 1,052 2020* Vattenfall Marzahn/Berlin gas 260 2020* Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas 680 2022** STEAG Herne 6 gas 400 2022*** Innogy Kaskasi offshore wind 325 2022** Orsted Borkum Riffgrund West2offshore wind 240 2024** Orsted (ex-Dong) OWP West offshore wind 240 2024** KNK Wind Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind 348 2025** Orsted Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind 420 2025** Iberdrola Baltic Eagle offshore wind 476 2025** EnBW He dreiht offshore wind ca. 900 2025** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date** WPD Kaikas offshore wind max. 664 no date** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 no date** E.ON Clim / Ren Delta Nordsee 1 offshore wind 288 no date** E.ON clim / Ren Delta Nordsee 2 offshore wind 192 not date** Northland Power Inc. Innogy Nordsee Two offshore wind ca. 300 no date** Northland Power Inc./ Innogy Nordsee Three offshore wind ca. 360 no date** Orsted Noerdlicher Grund offshore wind 384 no date** Orsted N. Grund Teil Sandbankoffshore wind 180 no date** STEAG Leverkusen gas 570 no date*** Donaukraftwerk Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 no date*** Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 300 no date*** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas max. 1,200 no date*** Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass/ hydrogen 1,000 no date*** RWE Power Gersteinwerk Werne-Stockum gas max. 1,300 no date*** PQ Energy Griesheim gas ca. 500 no date*** PROJECTS PURELY AT PLANNING STAGE PQ Energy Gundelfingen gas (grid support)600 2021 EnBW Marbach gas (grid support)300 2022 Uniper Irsching gas (grid support)300 2022 Volkswagen AG HKW West Wolfsburg gas 288 2022 RWE Power/KGG Gundremmingen gas no entry no date Trianel Karlsruhe/Oberrhein gas max. 1,200 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped st 270 no date ................................................. * under construction ** approval obtained *** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)