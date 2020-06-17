Germany mulls combined tender for gas-powered plants, wind and solar power plants - document

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - The German government is considering stabilising electricity production by offering combined subsidies for renewable electricity and gas-fired power stations, a government document showed on Wednesday.

Berlin is therefore looking into issuing joint tenders for gas power plants and renewable energy plants, according to the government document obtained by Reuters.

Wind and solar power plants provide only fluctuating energy supply which could be stabilised if they are jointly run with gas power plants. (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)