October 17, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany won't completely abolish 'solidarity tax' before 2021 - Scholz

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government will not consider completely abolishing the “solidarity tax” - introduced after reunification to support poorer states in eastern Germany - during this legislative period, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Scholz said the issue would be back on the agenda after a 2021 national election.

The coalition government comprising Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats wants to gradually phase out the tax.

Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin

