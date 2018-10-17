Germany won't completely abolish 'solidarity tax' before 2021 - Scholz

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government will not consider completely abolishing the “solidarity tax” - introduced after reunification to support poorer states in eastern Germany - during this legislative period, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Scholz said the issue would be back on the agenda after a 2021 national election.

The coalition government comprising Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats wants to gradually phase out the tax.