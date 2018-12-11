Germany's VDMA: Chances of avoiding hard Brexit are weakening by the day

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s VDMA engineering association said on Tuesday that the chances of averting a hard Brexit were shrinking by the day, so firms should urgently prepare for such a scenario.

The VDMA confirmed its forecast that production in the engineering sector would grow by 5 percent this year to hit a record 228 billion euros ($259.37 billion) and by 2 percent next year.

Hurdles for further growth include the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, the danger of a hard Brexit, sanctions against Russia and Italy’s debt crisis, the VDMA said. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)