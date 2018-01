KLOSTER BANZ, Germany, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria could sell its 1.44 percent stake in energy firm E.ON to fund the development of new housing, its finance minister Markus Soeder said on Thursday.

A sale of the stake, worth 285 million euros ($349 million) based on E.ON’s current market capitalisation, has not yet been decided, he added. ($1 = 0.8171 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)