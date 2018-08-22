FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission, not ECB presidency, is priority for Merkel - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel is focusing on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate rather than backing Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank, Handelsblatt reported.

“The EU Commission rather than the ECB is the top priority for Merkel,” the business daily quoted a high-ranking government official as saying. It said the chancellery and the Bundesbank did not want to comment. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Andrea Shalal)

