Europe needs reform, united front to face new world order - German minister

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union has to reform its governance and its members need to put up a more united front in the face of the changing world order highlighted by escalating tensions in the continent’s relations with its traditional U.S. ally, Germany’s foreign minister said.

In a wide-ranging speech on Germany’s future Europe policy, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas opened by highlighting U.S. President Donald Trump’s “egotistical policy of America First”, Russia’s “attacks on international law” and Chinese “expansion” as signs that “the world order we knew is with us no longer.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)