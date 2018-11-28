Bonds News
German Fin Min wants reforms to strengthen euro zone

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he wants euro zone reforms to include changing the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to a European Monetary Fund (EMF) to support members states when needed.

“(We want an ESM) With a bigger remit and possibilities for preparing and implementing aid programmes for euro countries which - despite good policies - have got into difficulties,” said Scholz according to the text of a speech on Europe.

He also said he wanted to promote a euro zone budget as part of the EU budget to help investment, economic convergence, competitiveness and stability in the euro zone.

