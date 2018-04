BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday it was necessary for the euro zone to stop talking about a banking union and start actually doing something about it.

Euro zone member states are discussing deeper integration of their economies, focusing on a banking union and the transformation of the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)