TABLE-German utilities' plans for new capacity

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hannover Messe industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said it new of 52 units being planned with a joint capacity of 22,420 megawatts (MW). But only 14 were actually under construction. Among those planned but not yet begun, there were 22 gas-fired plants and six pumped storage plants, that were being stalled by currently unfavourable market conditions for such capacities. BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable market for thermal plants and pumped storage electricity, BDEW said in a related statement. For simplicity, this table shows only projects above 200 MW. A handful of smaller offshore wind and two small gas-to-power plants at Kiel and Mainz are not listed, although they count towards the total number. PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, APPROVED OR SEEKING APPROVAL OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE/STATUS Merkur Offshore Merkur Offshore offshore wind 396 2019* Trianel/EWE Borkum 2 offshore wind 200 2019* Uniper Datteln 4 hard coal 1,052 2018* Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2018* OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 no date** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date** WPD Kaikas offshore wind max. 664 no date** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 no date** Vattenfall Marzahn/Berlin gas 260 2020* E.ON Clim & Ren Arkona offshore wind 385 2019* E.ON Clim / Ren Delta Nordsee 1 offshore wind 288 no date** KNK Wind Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind 348 no date** Orsted (ex-Dong) OWP West offshore wind 240 2024** Northland Power Inc. Innogy Nordsee Two offshore wind ca. 300 no date** Northland Power Inc./ Innogy Nordsee Three offshore wind ca. 360 no date** Partners Group et al Merkur Offshore offshore wind 396 2019** Orsted Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind ca. 270 no date** Orsted Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 450 2019* Orsted Borkum Riffgrund West2offshore wind 240 2024*** Orsted Noerdlicher Grund offshore wind 384 no date** Orsted Gode Wind 4 offshore wind ca. 300 no date** Northland Power Inc. Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 252 2019** EnBW He dreiht offshore wind ca. 900 2025** EnBW Hohe See offshore wind 497 2019* STEAG Leverkusen gas 570 no date*** Donaukraftwerk Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 no date*** Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 300 no date*** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas max. 1,200 no date*** Trier utility Schweich/PSKW-Rio pumped storage ca. no date*** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2025*** RWE BoAplus Niederaussem brown coal 1,100 no date*** Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass/ hydrogen 1,000 no date*** RWE Power Gersteinwerk Werne-Stockum gas max. 1,300 no date*** EDF Deutschland Premnitz gas 400 no date*** PROJECTS PURELY AT PLANNING STAGE Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas max. 600 no date Trianel Karlsruhe/Oberrhein gas max. 1,200 no date Trianel Gotha/Schmalwasser pumped st ca. 1,000 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped st 270 no date PQ Energy Griesheim gas ca. 500 no date PQ Energy Gundelfingen gas max. 1,200 2021 earliest RWE Power/KGG Gundremmingen gas no entry no date ................................................. * under construction ** approval obtained *** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Maria Sheahan)