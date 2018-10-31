FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German deputy finmin optimistic EU will deepen banking union by Dec

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Wednesday he was optimistic that the European Union would deepen its banking union by December.

“What we are doing with the banking package would be a massive step toward risk reduction. This would give us confidence to move on risk sharing,” Kukies - who focuses on financial market policy and European issues - told a financial stability conference in English. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

