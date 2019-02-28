CORRECTED-Germany eyes R&D tax incentives worth 5 bln euros - sources

(Corrects scale of proposed tax relief to 5 bln euros, not 10 bln euros)

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants the federal government and the 16 states to support companies investing in research and development by granting them tax incentives worth 5 billion euros ($11.4 billion), coalition sources said on Thursday.

Scholz suggested that the tax incentives should be granted over four years starting from 2020 and that the Finance Ministry would make available 2.5 of the 5 billion euros overall, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen; Editing by Michelle Martin)