October 23, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

German FinMin sees 4-5 bln euros in 5G auction proceeds - Handelsblatt

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Ministry expects to raise between 4 and 5 billion euros ($4.6-$5.7 billion) from the planned auction of spectrum for 5G mobile services, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the coalition government.

The Federal Network Regulator (BNetzA) is now finalising terms for the auction, which is due to be held in the first quarter of 2019. The Finance Ministry had no immediate comment on the Handelsblatt report. ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

