June 19, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euro reforms will be backed by German coalition, lawmakers - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday a euro zone reform package agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron would be supported by all parties in her ruling coalition.

“I can give a very clear ‘yes’ that everything agreed here today will get support, this has been discussed both with the governing coalition and the lawmakers,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Macron.

“I’m very optimistic that we, from the German side, will be able to implement this,” she added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)

