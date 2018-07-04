FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 4, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain offered "observer status" on new European fighter jet - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Germany and France have offered Spain “observer status” on a programme to develop a new European fighter jet, but want to keep the project as a binational endeavour for now to ensure it moves ahead quickly, according to a German government source.

Spain had sent a letter to its NATO allies asking to participate in the critical industrial undertaking in December, according to the government source and several industry sources.

The German and French defence ministries then responded in April, offering Madrid the opportunity to observe the fledgling programme as it took shape, but without the ability to shape its initial parameters. No reply had yet been received from Spain, the government source said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.