Macron says EU countries need to coordinate COVID border reopening policies

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday, said European Union countries need to better coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies.

“Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants,” Macron said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)