Healthcare

France's Macron backs Europe's centralised approach on vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he backed Europe’s centralised approach to buying COVID-19 vaccines and that it would have been wrong to take a nation-by-nation one.

Macron also told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the France-German Defence and Security Council that, though the European Union faced vaccine production constraints, the situation would improve from April. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Geert de Clercq; editing by John Stonestreet)

