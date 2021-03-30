Macron, Merkel discussed possible vaccine cooperation with Putin - Elysee

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron’s office said on Tuesday.

Macron and Merkel also told Putin to respect political opponent Alexei Navalny’s rights and preserve his health, the French presidency said in a statement.

The three leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Belarus, Libya, Syria and agree to coordinate efforts so that Iran returns to full compliance with its international obligations. (Reporting by Michel Rose)