BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is confident of finding agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate within months.

“I am quite optimistic that we will have a good solution this summer, and this will change international taxation a lot and will end the race to the bottom we see today in international taxation of corporates,” Scholz said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Escritt)