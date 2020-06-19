German Nord Stream 2 manager leaving company with immediate effect - spokesman

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Henning Kothe, one of the managing directors of project developer Nord Stream 2, the company building a transport link for Russian gas into Germany under the Baltic Sea, has left the company with immediate effect for personal reasons, a company spokesman said.

German magazine WirtschaftsWoche had earlier reported the move.

The Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline consortium under the lead of Gazprom includes as western partners Uniper , Wintershall-Dea, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV and Engie. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Vera Eckert)