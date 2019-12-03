Federal prosecutors suspect Russia link to Georgian killing in Berlin - ARD

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German public broadcaster ARD reported on Tuesday that federal prosecutors want to take over a probe into the killing in August of a Georgian citizen in Berlin and that they believe Russian intelligence was involved.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who had previously fought alongside anti-Moscow separatists in the province of Chechnya, was shot dead in Berlin in August.

Without citing its sources, ARD website said it and other media outlets had information that federal prosecutors want to take over the case this week “because of a possible secret service background”. It added that federal prosecutors believed the Russian state could have been involved.

Noone at the prosecutors office was immediately available to comment. (Writing by Madeline Chambers)