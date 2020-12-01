Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-German energy regulator lists coal plant closures

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on
Tuesday said some 4,788 megawatts (MW) worth of hard coal-fired
power generation capacity may close next year as part of a
policy to take carbon-polluting capacity out of the market
against compensation.
    Here is a table with the names of the 11 plants, their
operators, and the capacities in question. 
    Marketing of their output must stop on Jan 1, 2021.
    If power grid operators object on network security grounds
the assets may have to be moved into a reserve scheme instead of
being shut. They have until early March, 2021 to object.
 Bidder                   Plant          Capacity to
                                         receive
                                         compensation
 STEAG                    Walsum 9                370 MW
 Pfeifer & Langen         HKW plant             22.86 MW
                          Juelich        
 swb Erzeugung            Kraftwerk               303 MW
                          Hafen Block 6  
 Infraserv Hoechst        Block HKW            50.945 MW
 RWE Generation           Westfalen             763.7 MW
 RWE Generation           Ibbenbueren             794 MW
 Vattenfall               Moorburg B              800 MW
 Vattenfall               Moorburg A              800 MW
 Uniper                   Kraftwerk               875 MW
                          Heyden         
 Suedzucker               Power plant           3.571 MW
                          of sugar       
                          factory        
                          Brottewitz     
 Suedzucker               Power plant             4.6 MW
                          of sugar       
                          factory        
                          Warburg        
 
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Merriman)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up