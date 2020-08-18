German grain harvest to fall below average for third year - DBV

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s farmers are struggling with extreme weather conditions and the 2020 grain harvest of all types will fall below average for the third year in a row, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) said on Tuesday.

The grain harvest this year, at 42.4 million tonnes, is almost 5% below the average for the years 2015 to 2019, the DBV said.

“This year’s grain harvest is again below average overall, with extreme regional differences”, said DBV president Joachim Rukwied. “2020 was the third year in many places marked by extreme weather conditions, which threatens the existence of some farms.”

Germany will harvest about 21.1 million tonnes of winter wheat in 2020, down from 22.8 million tonnes last year, the DBV said.

Germany’s 2020 winter rapeseed harvest will rise to 3.3 million tonnes from 2.8 million tonnes in 2019.