German vegetable crop threatened as virus shuts out workers -lobby

HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s fruit and vegetable harvest is under threat from travel bans that are preventing Eastern Europeans from working on German farms, the BOGK association of German fruit and vegetable processors said on Monday.

Neighbouring Poland, the source of many of Germany’s seasonal workers and an important transit country for such workers from other Eastern European countries, has restricted foreigners from entering its territory in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The bans, which are preventing foreign seasonal workers entering the country, are endangering sowing, planting and harvesting,” the BOGK association said.

“What is not harvested cannot be processed ... supplies for the population would no longer be secure from summer 2020.”

Germany itself has introduced temporary border controls on its frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark.

However, agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has said that special measures are being prepared for seasonal workers to avoid agricultural labour shortages.

The government has already relaxed a series of employment regulations, including a measure to allow people on state short-time pay to earn more if they work on farms. The agriculture ministry has also established an online platform where people can find temporary work on farms.

"We certainly need our specialist workers from countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and other countries," the BGOK said, adding that the ministry's online farm jobs platform would probably not be enough to find sufficient workers.