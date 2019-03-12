Communications Equipment
Huawei criticises U.S. pressure on Berlin over 5G tech

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei on Tuesday criticised the United States for warning Berlin that it could scale back intelligence cooperation with Germany if it allows Huawei to participate in construction of a next-generation mobile network.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell last week sent a letter to Germany’s Economy Minister Altmaier warning of security concerns linked to Huawei’s role in building critical infrastructure. .

In an interview with business daily Handelsblatt, Huawei’s chief for West Europe, Vincent Pang, said the U.S. warning went too far. “In my opinion, a country should not use its political power to harm a commercial business,” the paper quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

