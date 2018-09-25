FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Escalation of U.S.-China trade dispute is very worrying - Germany's BDI

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute is very worrying, BDI President Dieter Kempf said on Tuesday, adding that firms which have invested in the United States and China were directly affected by new tariffs.

“The United States and China must urgently de-escalate the conflict,” Kempf said.

He added that it was high time to strengthen the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by modernising its rules framework and improving its monitoring mechanisms. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

