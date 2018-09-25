FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel: We must look at German corporate tax, can't ignore what others doing

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany needed to look at its corporate tax law and could not ignore what the rest of the world was doing on this issue.

“We need to seriously think in Germany about ensuring that the basis of assessment is the same but also that the effects on payment of corporate tax remains similar,” Merkel told a German business audience.

“We can’t simply decouple ourselves from the world and say we’re not interested in what the rest of the world is doing,” she added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

