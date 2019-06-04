Germany won't enter race to bottom with corporate taxes - minister

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday poured cold water on calls by the powerful BDI industry lobby group for massive corporate tax cuts, saying that Berlin would not enter a race to the bottom to match similar steps in the United States.

“The United States will not be able to afford its high level of public debt in the long term,” Scholz told the BDI’s annual conference in Berlin, adding that Washington would have to raise taxes sooner or later to reign in its public debt.

But Scholz added that the coalition government was discussing changes in corporate taxation to help companies in the economic slowdown and that he would present his proposals soon. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)