Germany may buy stakes in firms to stop takeovers in key sectors - minister

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany could take stakes in companies to prevent foreign takeovers in some key technology areas, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday as he outlined a national industrial strategy.
“It can go as far as the state taking temporary stakes in companies - not to nationalise them and run them in the long run but to prevent key technologies being sold off and leaving the country,” Altmaier said.
Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel Writing by Madeline Chambers