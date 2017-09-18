FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German inflation likely to slow in autumn: Bundesbank
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a month ago

German inflation likely to slow in autumn: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Price growth in Germany is likely to slow temporarily in the autumn due to the “base effects” of sharp increases a year earlier, but core inflation should pick up slightly, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

“In the autumn the headline rate should temporarily fall mostly due to base effects, while the core rate should rise very gradually,” Germany’s central bank said in its monthly report.

Headline inflation hit 1.8 percent in Germany last month, while the core rate, which excludes energy and food prices, came in at 1.5 percent, the report showed. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.