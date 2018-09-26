Germany's deputy finmin urges insurers to prepare for no-deal Brexit

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies on Wednesday urged insurers to prepare for a no-deal Brexit and added that the German government was very interested in attracting financial service providers looking to leave Britain due to Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May signalled on Tuesday that she would prefer a ‘no-deal’ Brexit to the offer currently put forward by the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)